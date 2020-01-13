Home > Lift Trucks > Put your forklift knowledge to the test

Put your forklift knowledge to the test

Online trivia challenge invites players to show what they know about forklifts and forklift fuels.

By DC Velocity Staff

Think you know forklifts? Now there's a way for you to find out just how good you really are. An industry group recently launched an interactive online trivia challenge on forklifts and various forklift fuels.

The quiz was created by the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) as a way to educate material handling industry professionals about propane-powered forklifts, the group says. To participate in the challenge, players simply choose their level of difficulty and then dive into questions on topics including refueling, cost savings, performance, emissions, safety, and—yes—the benefits of propane as a fuel.

"We hope that by utilizing this tool, users will walk away with a new understanding of propane's capabilities in the material handling, logistics, and distribution industry," PERC's director of off-road business development, Jeremy Wishart, said in a release. "In addition, we hope the challenge can shed light on some ... misconceptions users may have had about propane or propane-powered equipment and identify areas where they can improve operations by using propane."

Ready to warm up with a simple one? One of the "easy" questions asks: "Ninety percent of our country's propane supply is produced in: A. South America, B. the U.S., C. Europe, D. Canada." (The correct answer is the U.S.) You can take the quiz here.

Resources Mentioned In This Article Propane Education & Research Council (PERC)

More Videos » Lift Trucks Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Put your forklift knowledge to the test">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.