Material Handling January 10, 2020
dcv infographic

Streamlining the floral supply chain ... one stem at a time

Royal FloraHolland ships 40,000 varieties of plants and flowers a day to and from scores of countries. Here's a look at how the co-op is streamlining its supply chain via collaborative digitization; better packaging, storage, and transportation methods; and more.

By Victoria Kickham

View larger or download full-size PDF (2.6 MB)
Here's how Royal FloraHolland is streamlining its supply chain.

About the Author

Victoria Kickham
Senior Editor
Victoria Kickham started her career as a newspaper reporter in the Boston area before moving into B2B journalism. She has covered manufacturing, distribution and supply chain issues for a variety of publications in the industrial and electronics sectors, and now writes about everything from forklift batteries to omnichannel business trends for DC Velocity.
