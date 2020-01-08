Home > Transportation > Electric vehicle manufacturer delivers 100th truck in the U.S.

Electric vehicle manufacturer delivers 100th truck in the U.S.

Second-generation Electric Semi from BYD North America joins Anheuser-Busch's Oakland, Calif., distribution operations; helps fulfill sustainable logistics goals.

By DC Velocity Staff

Electric vehicle maker BYD delivered its 100th battery-electric truck in the United States, the company's Los Angeles-based North American division said today.

The second-generation BYD 8TT Class 8 Electric Semi is part of a larger deployment for Anheuser-Busch's Oakland, Calif., distribution operations, the company said. The truck will deliver beverages around the San Francisco Bay area to retail accounts daily and will charge overnight at the Anheuser-Busch Oakland facility.

Anheuser-Busch is adding electric vehicles as part of its U.S. sustainability goal to reduce its carbon footprint by 25% by 2025. BYD said the Oakland deal builds on the companies' existing partnership, which includes 21 BYD battery-electric trucks at four other distribution facilities across Southern California: Sylmar, Riverside, Pomona, and Carson.

"We are proud to continue to build on our commitment to sustainable logistics through our partnership with BYD in California," Joaquin Schlottmann, vice president of tier 2 logistics at Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement. "By integrating zero-emission vehicles into our distribution fleet, we are taking another step towards reaching our sustainability goals and helping ensure our beers are delivered in the most sustainable way possible."

BYD North America is part of Chinese multinational firm BYD Co. Ltd., which has delivered more than 12,000 zero-emission electric trucks of all classes globally, the company said.

