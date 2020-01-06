Home > Lift Trucks > Toyota completes merger of two forklift divisions

Toyota completes merger of two forklift divisions

Move combines company's forklift manufacturing operations with its sales, marketing, and distribution functions.

By DC Velocity Staff

Toyota Forklift has completed the integration of two of its business units, a project that was first announced 12 months ago, saying the move will better serve customers and increase overall synergy, the company said today.

The move combines Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing (TIEM) and Toyota Material Handling USA (TMHU) into a single unit called Toyota Material Handling, Inc. (TMH). That combination merges Toyota's forklift manufacturing operations with its sales, marketing, and distribution functions, the company said.

The newly christened TMH will remain headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, and will be led by President and CEO Jeff Rufener, Senior Vice President Tony Miller, and Senior Vice President Bill Finerty.

"Toyota is more committed than ever to being a complete material handling solutions provider," Rufener said in a release. "The integration of TIEM and TMHU will allow us to simplify, streamline, and strengthen the entire customer experience. Integrating our teams will improve the flow of information to and from our customers so we can deliver exactly what they need when they need it."

In 2017, the firm's umbrella organization, Toyota Industries Corp. (TICO), formed a new division called Toyota Advanced Logistics Solutions (TALS) that was designed to sell integrated automation and productivity solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America. Toyota acquired the systems integrator Bastian Solutions LLC to serve as its foundation, and set up TALS to operate alongside its sister division TMHNA, which now encompasses both TMH and forklift vendor The Raymond Corp.

"The world is changing faster every day, and our business has to change with it," Rufener said. "Standing still is simply not an option. Combining our companies is another step forward on that journey."

Resources Mentioned In This Article Toyota

More Videos » Lift Trucks Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Toyota completes merger of two forklift divisions">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.