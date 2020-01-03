Home > Transportation > Cargo volume up at the Port of New York and New Jersey

Officials report 4% increase in volume for November and say the port is on track for annual record of more than 7 million TEUs.

By DC Velocity Staff

Cargo volume increased 4% in November at the Port of New York and New Jersey, putting the port on track to finish the year with record-setting volume, port officials said December 31.

The port handled a record 599,626 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in November, up 4% compared to the year-earlier record of 583,880 TEUs. The port's ExpressRail system also set a monthly record, handling 54,096 containers in November 2019 compared to the year-earlier record of 53,609 containers.

The port is on track to handle a record of more than 7 million TEUs, officials said.

The November results follow a strong October, when the port saw the third largest monthly volume in its history.

