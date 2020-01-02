Home > Robotics > Seegrid boosted employee headcount by 35% in 2019

Seegrid boosted employee headcount by 35% in 2019

Growth designed to meet hot demand for automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots, firm says.

By DC Velocity Staff

Self-driving vehicle provider Seegrid Corp. is keeping its foot on the gas to expand the company and meet rising demand, announcing this week that it had increased employee headcount by 35% in 2019.

Pittsburgh-based Seegrid provides navigation systems for automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in the industrial automation sector. The company now projects an even larger boost for staffing growth in 2020, citing rising demand for self-driving vehicles in manufacturing, distribution, and e-commerce.

In another recent expansion, the company had hired three new executives in a bid to "transform companies into smart warehouses and factories of the future and prepare for the next generation of materials handling," the firm said in 2018.

Warehouses are increasingly turning to automated vehicles to handle red-hot e-commerce volumes and cope with labor shortages.

That strong demand has also pushed other providers to expand, such as Vecna Robotics' recent move to team with lift truck vendor UniCarriers Americas (UCA) to create a line of autonomous material handling vehicles for warehouses and DCs.

Investors are also helping to fuel that growth, through moves like providing $46 million for logistics technology provider Fetch Robotics to expand its mobile robot business.

We've been on a mission. See how Seegrid customers safely reached 2 million autonomous production miles — watch the full video here: https://t.co/n2lWL299s2 #materialhandling #mobilerobots. pic.twitter.com/ItqenUr8Wf — Seegrid Corporation (@Seegrid) August 27, 2019

Resources Mentioned In This Article Seegrid Corporation

More Videos » Robotics Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Seegrid boosted employee headcount by 35% in 2019">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.