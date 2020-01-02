Home > Transportation > J.B. Hunt expands last-mile and bulky-item network with latest acquisition

J.B. Hunt expands last-mile and bulky-item network with latest acquisition

Deal to buy RDI Last Mile Co. could counter similar investments by XPO, Ryder.

By DC Velocity Staff

Truckload, logistics, and intermodal company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has taken another step to broaden its last-mile delivery network, acquiring bulky item home-delivery specialist RDI Last Mile Co.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the company said that it made the move through its subsidiary, J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., using funds from its existing revolving credit facility.

According to Lowell, Ark.-based J.B. Hunt, RDI is the company's third acquisition in as many years, following the purchases of Cory 1st Choice Home Delivery in 2019 and Special Logistics Dedicated in 2017. With the RDI acquisition, J.B. Hunt's "final mile services" arm will expand its home delivery capabilities and grow to include more than 104 locations and 3.2 million square feet of warehouse and facilities space.

Final Mile Services is a division of J.B. Hunt's "dedicated contract services" business unit and operates one of the largest nationwide, commingled cross-dock operations with the ability to serve 100% of the contiguous U.S., the company said.

"Growing our final mile delivery capabilities is a priority, and the acquisition of RDI further extends our expertise in furniture delivery," John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt., said in a release.

Based in South Easton, Massachusetts, RDI Last Mile Co. generates annual revenue of $35 million by providing home delivery services of big and bulky products in the Northeast region of the U.S. The firm uses contract carriers to perform primarily furniture deliveries, RDI says.

The latest move could help position J.B. Hunt to better compete with other fleets that have been expanding their last mile delivery networks, as consumers increasingly order bulky items through e-commerce channels.

In 2018, XPO Logistics Inc. bet big on the sector by nearly doubling the number of last-mile service hubs it operates, with a focus on furniture and appliances. And the same year, Ryder System Inc. spent $120 million to snap up MXD Group Inc., an omnichannel fulfillment provider with a strong last-mile delivery presence for heavy goods.

J.B. Hunt has acquired RDI Last Mile Co. in continued growth of Final Mile Services. The acquisition, the company's third in as many years, will expand our expertise in furniture delivery. https://t.co/zG6lbYtK6T pic.twitter.com/fSn2xx2soP — J.B. Hunt 360 (@jbhunt360) January 2, 2020

Resources Mentioned In This Article J.B. Hunt

More Videos » Transportation Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : J.B. Hunt expands last-mile and bulky-item network with latest acquisition">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.