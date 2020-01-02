Home > Transportation > Companies partner to advance electric vehicle charging solutions

Companies partner to advance electric vehicle charging solutions

Ryder, ABB, In-Charge introduce electric vehicle charging infrastructure solution for fleet operators.

By DC Velocity Staff

Fleet management and transportation giant Ryder System, Inc. is partnering with energy solutions firm In-Charge Energy, Inc., and industrial automation and technology provider ABB to provide end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to its customers, the company said today.

The collaborative program is referred to as an "electric vehicle charging infrastructure solution" designed to help customers implement the right vehicles, charging equipment and infrastructure, and visibility tools for managing their EV strategies, officials said. The program evaluates customers' charging needs based on the type and quantity of EVs they plan on deploying; it also helps identify opportunities for improving energy efficiency and deploying visibility tools that can improve vehicle charging on and off of charging stations, officials said.

"Electric vehicles come with more needs than traditional commercial units because of the additional charging requirement," Rich Mohr, Ryder's chief technology officer for fleet management solutions, explained. "Highly successful EV deployments will come with the right EV truck, right EV charging and infrastructure solution, and the right visibility tools."

The partnership applies to Ryder's customers across all product lines: Ryder ChoiceLease (truck leasing and maintenance), truck rental, Ryder Dedicated Transportations Solutions, and Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, Mohr said.

California-based In-Charge Energy, Inc. provides scalable, turnkey commercial EV infrastructure solutions. ABB manufactures vehicle charging systems from 20kW to 600kW serving public, transit, and scaled fleet enterprises.

