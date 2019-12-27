Home > Technology > truckstop.com restores desktop service after Christmas malware attack

Truckstop.com restores desktop service after Christmas malware attack

Software virus continues to cripple mobile app for freight matching marketplace.

By DC Velocity Staff

Freight matching marketplace truckstop.com has restored service to "most major desktop services" following a crippling malware attack, but said Thursday that it is still struggling to resuscitate its mobile app platform.

Software coders at the New Plymouth, Idaho-based firm have been working "around the clock" through the Christmas holiday to fight off a malware attack that froze multiple systems just as drivers were hustling through the final days of the peak shipping season.

The virus originally struck on Dec. 21, shuttering everything from basic phone systems to complex load post and load search services, as well as carrier monitoring and carrier payment services, the company said.

After five days of work, truckstop.com said Dec. 26 that its software engineers "had restored most major desktop services and continue working to bring critical systems back online, including mobile services. We sincerely apologize for the disruptions this incident has caused and will continue to do everything we can to ensure you get paid and can manage your business."

Despite that progress, the company has still not determined whether the software breach endangered the private data of its customers. "We want to reassure you that the safety and security of customer information is our top priority. Should we determine that these issues have impacted the integrity of any customer information we will move quickly to notify anyone affected," the firm said in a statement.

