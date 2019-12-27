Home > Omnichannel > Amazon to open fulfillment center in central Florida

Amazon to open fulfillment center in central Florida

Deltona, Fla., facility will become part of the retail giant's statewide network that includes centers in Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Jacksonville.

By DC Velocity Staff

Amazon.com plans to open a one-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Deltona, Fla., the company said Thursday.

The center will create more than 500 full-time jobs, where employees will pick, pack, and ship large items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, bicycles, and household goods, the company said. The central Florida facility will become part of a larger fulfillment network in the state that includes centers in Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Jacksonville.

Amazon did not say when the Deltona facility will open.

The retailer has invested more than $5 billion in Florida since 2013, company officials also said.

Resources Mentioned In This Article Amazon.com

More Videos » Omnichannel Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Amazon to open fulfillment center in central Florida">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.