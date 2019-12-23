Home > Strategy > Curious goats greet UPS driver on North Dakota route

Curious goats greet UPS driver on North Dakota route

Photos inspire social media puns, despite peak season stress.

By Ben Ames

Parcel delivery drivers may have have been hustling to work long hours this peak holiday season, but judging by the reaction to one driver's recent tweet about farmyard goats crawling aboard his delivery truck, they haven't lost their sense of humor.

In a social media entry posted last week, a woman posted a photograph of her father's UPS Inc. truck, laden both with stacks of packages and with two curious goats, one of which crawled all the way into the bed of the truck. The Dec. 18 twitter post was captioned simply: "My dad is a UPS driver in rural North Dakota & today he sent me these photos with no context."

This is not the first time that "Big Brown" has made a social media splash with photos of cute animals greeting its delivery trucks, following the growing audience that already follows its popular "UPS Dogs" Instagram page.

However, judging by social media chatter and by published reports, reaction to the recent goat photos has sparked more humorous one-liners than the simple "likes" and "shares" inspired by the dog pictures. UPS declined to comment.

For a sampling of the jokes spawned by photos of the North Dakota goats, scroll through the "comments" section below the original tweet. Warning: terrible puns will follow. Here is a brief sampling:

My dad is a UPS driver in rural North Dakota & today he sent me these photos with no context pic.twitter.com/DkwwHM0vpG — Maria Helen (@maria_helen13) December 19, 2019

