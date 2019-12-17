Home > Strategy > Logistics gives back

Logistics gives back

Here's our monthly roundup of some of the charitable works and donations by companies in the material handling and logistics space.

By DC Velocity Staff

Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania-based PLS Logistics Services held its second annual Police Appreciation Week in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia in October. The company provided the Cranberry Township and 6th District Philadelphia police departments with catered lunches over the course of a week. PLS started this event in 2018 to show gratitude for all the hard work police officers do for the community.

held its second annual Police Appreciation Week in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia in October. The company provided the Cranberry Township and 6th District Philadelphia police departments with catered lunches over the course of a week. PLS started this event in 2018 to show gratitude for all the hard work police officers do for the community. Temperature-controlled logistics solutions provider Lineage Logistics LLC has partnered with the nonprofit Feeding America to support hunger relief. Since the partnership's inception in January, Lineage has donated $150,000 to the nonprofit. On top of the monetary donation, Lineage team members have donated over 12,000 pounds of food through food drives and volunteered over 2,500 hours at Feeding America member food banks nationwide.

has partnered with the nonprofit Feeding America to support hunger relief. Since the partnership's inception in January, Lineage has donated $150,000 to the nonprofit. On top of the monetary donation, Lineage team members have donated over 12,000 pounds of food through food drives and volunteered over 2,500 hours at Feeding America member food banks nationwide. Mail and logistics services provider Deutsche Post DHL Group participated in its first Disaster Response Team deployment in Africa this year. In March and April, 12 DHL volunteers from Mozambique, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates were deployed to the city of Beira in Mozambique, where Cyclone Idai had damaged crops and destroyed close to 200,000 homes. During their deployment, team members processed 1.7 million pounds of humanitarian relief supplies from aircraft arriving at Beira airport.

participated in its first Disaster Response Team deployment in Africa this year. In March and April, 12 DHL volunteers from Mozambique, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates were deployed to the city of Beira in Mozambique, where Cyclone Idai had damaged crops and destroyed close to 200,000 homes. During their deployment, team members processed 1.7 million pounds of humanitarian relief supplies from aircraft arriving at Beira airport. Phoenix-based transportation company Stewart Transport purchased an "Everyday Heroes" Kenworth T680 heavy-duty truck during a live auction in May to benefit Truckers Against Trafficking, a nonprofit that trains truck drivers and rest-stop employees to assist in the recognition and reporting of human trafficking. The winning bid netted a $162,000 donation to the nonprofit, the largest single donation ever made to the organization.

purchased an "Everyday Heroes" Kenworth T680 heavy-duty truck during a live auction in May to benefit Truckers Against Trafficking, a nonprofit that trains truck drivers and rest-stop employees to assist in the recognition and reporting of human trafficking. The winning bid netted a $162,000 donation to the nonprofit, the largest single donation ever made to the organization. Nigerian logistics companyGig Logistics (GIGL) has launched the Back-2-School Giveaway, an initiative to provide backpacks filled with school supplies to children living in low-income communities in Ghana. GIGL, which recently opened its first branch in Ghana, is collaborating with NGO Aim Higher Africa in the effort, which was rolled out in Accra in September with a total of 1,000 school bags distributed to local residents.

