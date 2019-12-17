Home > Transportation > Illinois trucker earns raves for "moving" performance

Illinois trucker earns raves for "moving" performance

Local carrier donates transportation services for "Nutcracker" ballet.

By DC Velocity Staff

Attend a production of the classic holiday ballet "The Nutcracker" and you'll be treated to magical sights like an evil seven-headed mouse king, troops of brave wooden soldiers, an oversized Christmas tree, and a flying sled drawn by reindeer.

But there's magic taking place behind the scenes as well, including the kind it takes to collect, assemble, and transport all the pieces that make the show come alive. In one Midwestern city this winter, a key player in that logistical endeavor was G&D Integrated, a Morton, Illinois-based transportation and logistics service provider.

Over several days in December, G&D provided a truck, trailer, and driver to transport sets, props, and costumes for the Peoria (Illinois) Ballet's annual production of "The Nutcracker."

"G&D is pleased to be a part of a longstanding partnership with the Peoria Ballet," Curt Fisher, vice president of client relations and marketing at G&D Integrated, said in a release. "Assisting with this production over the years has allowed us to support the local arts in our community."

Peoria Ballet is a nonprofit company with over 50 years of providing dance performance and dance education to Central Illinois. The corp's performance features live orchestral music, five professional guest artists from the Joffrey Ballet, and more than 100 of the Peoria Ballet Academy's dancers.

Resources Mentioned In This Article G&D Integrated

More Videos » Transportation Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Illinois trucker earns raves for "moving" performance">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.