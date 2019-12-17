Home > Strategy > Amazon to staffers: You can bring your dog

Amazon to staffers: You can bring your dog

At e-commerce giant's Seattle HQ, every day is "bring your dog to work day."

By DC Velocity Staff

You've likely met the "UPS dogs" by now, thanks to the popular social media sites featuring photos of the pups UPS drivers meet on their routes. But what about the dogs of Amazon?



Although there might seem to be little connection between canines and e-commerce, it turns out the e-tail giant has a longstanding tradition of welcoming employees' dogs at its Seattle headquarters. Amazon says it's been dog friendly since the company was founded, noting that there are currently 7,000 pooches registered to come to work at the facility, with around 500 coming in on any given day. (You can see some of them on the "@dogsofamazon" Instagram account.)

The Seattle facility caters to its furry visitors' every need. According to an Amazon blog post, the reception desks in every office building are "a must-stop spot to snag dog treats." And if they need to burn off a little energy, the four-footers can frolic at one of several indoor and outdoor dog parks at the company's vast corporate campus, which includes an estimated 45 buildings.

So how does the company handle bathroom breaks for the pets? The 17th floor of Amazon's "Doppler" building offers a doggie deck—complete with a fake fire hydrant—where dogs can run around. And the campus has numerous poop-bag stations, designated dog relief areas, and dog-friendly water fountains.

The online retailer has even included dog culture in its software. "If you land on one of our 'error 404' pages, you'll be introduced to some of the dogs that come to work with their owners regularly," Amazon said in the blog post.

And in case you're wondering, the three most popular dog breeds at Amazon are golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers, and Labradoodles, according to the company. And the top names? Lucy, Bella, Luna, Bailey, and Charlie.

