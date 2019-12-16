Home > Technology > Turvo CEO was fired for expensing strip club visits

Turvo CEO was fired for expensing strip club visits

Investors pushed logistics startup to oust Gilmore and hire Lang, reports say.

By Ben Ames

Logistics software startup Turvo has a new chief executive officer after co-founder and previous CEO Eric Gilmore was fired in May for charging $76,120 to his expense account for visits to strip clubs over a three-year span, published reports say.

Although he officially left his post as CEO in September, Gilmore appears to still be associated with the company, however. His profile on the social media network LinkedIn still lists his position as "Founder, Board Member and Special Advisor to CEO at Turvo Inc." His replacement, Scott Lang, has been listed as chairman and CEO of the company since November.

Turvo did not respond to requests for comment.

The firm has been growing quickly, landing $60 million in venture capital funding in 2018 and announcing an integration with DHL Supply Chain, the contract logistics arm of German parcel giant Deutsche Post DHL Group, in September. Altogether, Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Turvo has raised nearly $100 million in funding for its real-time, "collaborative logistics" product, a platform that helps users further their supply chain digitalization plans by supporting an "internet of shipping" system designed to connect people, businesses, applications, and devices.

Investors have been pouring money into Turvo and other "next-generation" logistics tech platforms in recent years, and it was those venture capitalists who decided that Gilmore's alleged spending patterns were grounds for his dismissal, according to a Bloomberg story. The Turvo board met in May to discuss the findings, where the VC investors who held seats on the company's board promptly fired Gilmore and replaced him with new CEO Scott Lang, the story said.

In response, Gilmore sued Turvo for failing to follow proper procedures in seeking his dismissal, court documents show.

Financial firm Activant Capital, which is one of Turvo's investors, did not reply to a request for comment.

DHL Supply Chain said throughout a spokesperson that "It is DHL Supply Chain's policy not to comment on personnel-related news of its partners."

Excited to share news of our partnership w/ @DHLsupplychain. Further validation of enabling real #collaboration in #supplychain & value of connecting people + systems w/ ability to take action against one shared truth. More on our work together soon... https://t.co/4Umm3UaYn5 pic.twitter.com/W2LHA8xKWx — Turvo (@turvo) September 12, 2019

About the Author

Ben Ames

Senior Editor

Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

More articles by Ben Ames

Resources Mentioned In This Article Turvo Inc.

More Videos » Technology Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Turvo CEO was fired for expensing strip club visits">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.